Social media giant Meta aims to raise $7 bn through corporate bond sale

The social-media behemoth, which reported earnings last week, is looking to raise $7 billion in a five-part deal, according to a person familiar with the matter

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Olivia Raimonde
 
(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. emerged as the first mega-cap technology company to tap the US investment-grade bond market as turmoil in the financial sector has toppled five banks since March.
 
The social-media behemoth, which reported earnings last week, is looking to raise $7 billion in a five-part deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 215 basis points over Treasuries, the person said.
 
Eleven companies have already come forward with bond offerings Monday as companies look to issue debt before the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and subsequent rate decision Wednesday. 
 
Meta raised $10 billion in its first ever corporate bond issue last year. The Facebook parent plans to use the fresh funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock, and for acquisitions or investments, the person added.  
 
The Menlo Park, California-based company has spent the last months cutting costs and restructuring its workforce, while advertising sales rebounded in the first quarter. Even though it touts strong cash flow, the company is likely looking to shore up extra cash for future bond buybacks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Robert Schiffman.
 
“After it boosted repurchase authorization by $40 billion in January, we envision shareholder returns will keep growing — similar to Alphabet and Apple — as free-cash-flow prospects improve,” he wrote in a note. “With initial price talk wide to peers, we perceive little credit risk and strong relative value out the curve.”
 
Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 
--With assistance from Brian Smith, Michael Tobin and Michael Gambale.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

