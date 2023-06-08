Home / World News / Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Several explosions were heard near the ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region's Kupyansk district, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday

IANS Moscow
Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

"A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region on Monday night, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry in a statement on Wednesday called the explosion of the ammonia pipeline "a terrorist act", which has caused civilian victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Currently, ammonia is bleeding from the damaged sections of the pipeline in the Ukrainian territory. There are no casualties among the Russian military personnel," the ministry added.

Several explosions were heard near the ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region's Kupyansk district, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The facility, running from the Russian city of Togliatti to the Ukrainian port of Odessa, is one of the world's longest pipelines for ammonia transportation.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Over 1.5 million people left without power in Ukraine's port city Odesa

Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia

India mulls issuing green ammonia tender to curb fertilizer emissions

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

Coinbase CEO hits back at SEC chair after lawsuit, says user funds are safe

Erdogan discusses Ukrainian crisis with Putin, grain export key highlight

CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure of a year

LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges amid overhaul

US trade deficit widens to 6-month high, expected to dent economic growth

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaGas pipeline

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story