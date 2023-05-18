Russia aerially attacked Kiev for 9th time this month today: Mayor

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday claimed that Russia has aerially attacked the Ukrainian capital for the ninth time this month.

In a Telegram post, Klitschko said that falling debris started a in a garage in the Darnitsya area of Kiev, but added no one had been injured, reports the BBC.

The capital's military administration said preliminary information indicated that all incoming missiles had been destroyed.

Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration, said a heavy missile attack was launched from Russian strategic bombers over the Caspian sea.

Popko said the attack probably included cruise missiles, adding that Russia had deployed reconnaissance drones over Kiev after unleashing its wave of air strikes, the BBC reported.

He said a second fire had broken out in a non-residential building in the city's Desnyansky area, but did not give details on injuries or damages.

On Thursday, blasts were also heard in central Ukrainian regions of Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky and Zhytomyr.

Ukraine said it had shot down six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles as part of an "exceptionally dense" attack on Tuesday.

At least eight people were reportedly killed, including a five-year-old boy, and 17 others injured near Kherson due to shelling on Wednesday.

--IANS

ksk/