Home / World News / Russia aims missiles at Ukraine's farm storage after days of hitting ports

Russia aims missiles at Ukraine's farm storage after days of hitting ports

Both Russia and Ukraine have announced that they will treat ships travelling to each other's Black Sea ports as potential military targets

AP Kyiv
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian cruise missiles, flying low and hugging the terrain to dodge Ukrainian air defences, destroyed farm storage buildings in the Odesa region early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, as the Kremlin's forces expanded their targets following three days of bombardment of the region's Black Sea port infrastructure.

Two missiles struck the storage facility, starting a fire, and while workers fought to put it out another missile hit, destroying farm and firefighting equipment, the southern Odesa region's Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

The attack injured two people and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley, according to Kiper.

The attack was small-scale in comparison with barrages in recent days that put Odesa in Russia's crosshairs after Moscow tore up a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain through the key Black Sea port.

Russia targeted Ukrainian critical grain export infrastructure after vowing to retaliate for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Though Friday's strike was more muted, the recent uptick in attacks has kept people in Odesa on edge.

The enemy is continuing terror, and it's undoubtedly related to the grain deal, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military's Operational Command South.

Both Russia and Ukraine have announced that they will treat ships travelling to each other's Black Sea ports as potential military targets.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said the recent barrages in southern Ukraine are part of an overarching strategy.

The Russian military's intensifying strikes against Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure and threats of maritime escalation are likely a part of a Kremlin effort to leverage Russia's exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and exact extensive concessions from the West, it said in an assessment late Thursday.

The Russian Defence Ministry, meanwhile, said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal off a section of the Black Sea.

In the maneuvers, a missile boat fired anti-ship cruise missiles at a mock target in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

In other developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the resignation of the country's Culture Minister, suggesting the ministry's spending was misguided during wartime.

Paving stones, city decorations, and fountains can wait till after the victory, he said.

The move follows a series of recent scandals related to the expenditure of local authorities across the country, such as the repair of a cobblestone road in Kyiv's city centre or a renovation of a city fountain in a western Ukraine city.

Also Read

Russia targets Ukraine's Odesa, day after halting grain export deal

Russia launches intense attacks across Ukraine, targets southern port city

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Russia strikes Ukraine's port facilities in Odesa after halting grain deal

China's Huawei Technologies looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales

OpenAI's head of trust and safety Dave Willner quits. Here is why

What is IMAX and how is it different from regular film-watching experience?

Pak petroleum dealers threaten strike as govt fails to rise profit margins

Thousands march from Tel Aviv to protest govt's judicial overhaul plan

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Topics :RussiaUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflictmissile strike

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story