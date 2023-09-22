Home / World News / Russia calls temporary halt to gas, diesel fuel exports to stabilise prices

Russia calls temporary halt to gas, diesel fuel exports to stabilise prices

Russia has announced a ban on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel, aiming to stabilise rising domestic prices and improve the country's fuel supply.

AP Moscow
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
The government decree issued on Thursday said the restrictions would be temporary but did not give a date for them ending.

The move was expected to lead to increased fuel prices in the world market.

Russia's exports of diesel fuel are estimated at about 900,000 barrels a day and the country has exported 60,000-100,000 barrels of gasoline daily, state news agency Tass reported.

Tass said domestic fuel prices dropped by about 4 per cent after the ban was announced.

The ban will not apply to other countries in the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union trading bloc Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Topics :RussiaDiesel exportsgasoline

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

