Home / World News / Russia detains Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich on spying charges

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Russia’s Federal Security Service said it detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on spying allegations, the Interfax news service reported Thursday.
 
Gershkovich “is suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government,” the security service known as the FSB said in a statement, Interfax reported. The American reporter “collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

There was no immediate comment from the newspaper. Gershkovich was previously a reporter for Agence France-Presse and The Moscow Times.

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

