Russia may resume nuclear tests after Trump's call to restart US testing

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed officials to draft proposals for possible nuclear weapons testing, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement about resuming these tests, according to a report by Financial Times.
Trump recently said he had ordered his defence department to restart nuclear weapons testing on an 'equal basis' with Russia and China, sparking fears of a new global nuclear arms race.
Putin seeks proposals for testing
According to the report, during a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Putin said that if the US conducts such tests, then Russia must also take appropriate retaliatory steps. Putin further sought "proposals on the possible commencement of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."
Defence Minister Andrei Belousov suggested beginning preparations for "full-scale nuclear testing" at the Novaya Zemlya testing site in northern Russia, the Financial Times reported.
However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Russia would take time to understand US intentions before moving forward with preparations.
Trump’s nuclear testing announcement
Last month, Trump ordered the US military to "immediately restart the process for testing nuclear weapons" after a halt of 33 years. Trump's announcement came ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump’s decision also followed Putin's claim that Russia had successfully tested its unique nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile.
However, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the tests will not involve nuclear explosions at this time. In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Wright said, "I think the tests we’re talking about right now are system tests. These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call non-critical explosions."
When was the last US nuclear test?
According to media reports, the last nuclear test by the US, codenamed Divider, was carried out on 23 September 1992. After that, President George HW Bush announced a moratorium on underground nuclear testing that same year.
