Russia may resume nuclear tests after Trump's call to restart US testing

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed officials to draft proposals for possible nuclear weapons testing, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement about resuming these tests, according to a report by Financial Times.

Trump recently said he had ordered his defence department to restart nuclear weapons testing on an 'equal basis' with Russia and China, sparking fears of a new global nuclear arms race.

Putin seeks proposals for testing

ALSO READ: Putin asks top officials for proposals on preparing nuclear tests According to the report, during a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Putin said that if the US conducts such tests, then Russia must also take appropriate retaliatory steps. Putin further sought "proposals on the possible commencement of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov suggested beginning preparations for "full-scale nuclear testing" at the Novaya Zemlya testing site in northern Russia, the Financial Times reported. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Russia would take time to understand US intentions before moving forward with preparations. Trump’s nuclear testing announcement Last month, Trump ordered the US military to "immediately restart the process for testing nuclear weapons" after a halt of 33 years. Trump's announcement came ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump’s decision also followed Putin's claim that Russia had successfully tested its unique nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile.