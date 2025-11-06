France moves to suspend Shein after childlike sex dolls found online

France has launched proceedings to suspend online fast-fashion giant Shein after banned items, including childlike sex dolls and weapons, were found for sale on its platform, news agency Reuters reported. The move comes just as the Chinese retailer opened its first physical store in Paris.

The country’s consumer watchdog discovered the prohibited dolls on November 1. “On the Prime Minister's instructions, the government is initiating proceedings to suspend Shein for as long as necessary for the platform to demonstrate to the authorities that all of its content is finally in compliance with our laws and regulations,” the French finance ministry said in a statement.

What did Shein say in response? Shein said it had sanctioned the sellers involved, imposed a worldwide ban on sex dolls and temporarily suspended its marketplace in France to strengthen oversight of third-party sellers. The company’s website hosts both Shein’s own fashion line and products from external sellers. However, the recent findings have raised new concerns about Shein’s ability to monitor its vast network of listings. The French finance ministry also warned that if banned products continue to appear, it may shut down Shein’s entire website in France, not just the marketplace. Meanwhile, the country's Digital Minister Anne le Henanff has urged the European Commission to open a broader investigation into Shein’s practices. The EU executive is already probing the company for selling unsafe and dangerous products.

ALSO READ: Shein's first permanent stores in France spark backlash: What it means France has taken similar action before. US marketplace Wis was suspended in 2021 for hosting unsafe goods and was only reinstated after a year and a half. Authorities said an initial review of Shein’s case will be completed within 48 hours. Protests over Shein’s Paris store The controversy has also hit Shein’s first French store. The opening sparked backlash from politicians and local retailers, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who accused the brand of undermining French businesses. Public outrage deepened after reports about the childlike sex dolls. “I was just passing by but I’m already aware that they’re selling a little doll that looks like a little girl that encourages pedophilia, so I’m very disgusted by that,” said artist Leslie Green outside the store, reported Reuters.