Russia's FM urges US Secy of State to 'immediately' halt strikes on Houthis

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday (local time) informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Washinton's decision to use military power against Yemen Houthis rebels. In response, Lavrov emphasised the need for all parties to "immediately" cease the use of force, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On March 15, Secretary Marco Rubio informed Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov of the US decision to launch a military operation against the Houthi forces. Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for all Parties to immediately cease the use of force," the Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels have killed atleast 53 people, including five women and two children, and injured nearly 100 others, The Hill reported, quoting the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, including Saada, the rebels' stronghold near the border with Saudi Arabia.

In response to the strikes, the Houthis' political bureau has vowed to "meet escalation with escalation."

The rebels have also claimed that they targeted the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone, but two US officials told The Associated Press they were not tracking anything, as reported by The Hill.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement called for "utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities," while warning of the "grave risks" to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation.

On Saturday, Trump announced a "decisive and powerful" military against Houthis, accusing them of piracy, violence and terrorism targeting Americans.

"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.