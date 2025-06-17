Russia sanctions would cost US 'a lot of money', says Donald Trump

By Josh Wingrove

The US president has repeatedly said he is considering new economic penalties on Russia, but has declined to follow through. Asked why he is still waiting, Trump told reporters that he wants to see “whether or not a deal is signed” and expressed concern over the impact imposing sanctions would have on the US.

“Don’t forget, you know, sanctions cost us a lot of money. When I sanction a country that costs the US a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said at the summit in Alberta, Canada. “It’s not just, let’s sign a document you’re talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It’s not just a one way street.”

Trump has shown frustration with both Moscow and Kyiv, saying at a meeting earlier this month with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that perhaps other nations should “let them fight for a while,” spurring further consternation among allies worried the US president will abandon Kyiv.

Asked about European calls for sanctions, Trump responded: “Europe is saying that, but they haven’t done it yet. Let’s see them do it first.”