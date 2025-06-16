Home / World News / Iranian state-run television halts live broadcast after Israeli strike

Iranian state-run television halts live broadcast after Israeli strike

During the broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after the sound of aggression against the homeland

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera. The broadcast quickly switched to prerecorded programmes | Image: Reuters
AP Tel Aviv
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Iran's state-run news agency reported Monday that state-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after an Israeli strike.

During the broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after the sound of aggression against the homeland.

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera. The broadcast quickly switched to prerecorded programmes.

An hour earlier, Israel had issued a warning the evacuate the area of Iran's capital where the TV studios are located.

Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

