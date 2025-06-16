Iranian state-run television halts live broadcast after Israeli strike

Iran's state-run news agency reported Monday that state-run television abruptly stopped a live broadcast after an Israeli strike.

During the broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after the sound of aggression against the homeland.

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera. The broadcast quickly switched to prerecorded programmes.

An hour earlier, Israel had issued a warning the evacuate the area of Iran's capital where the TV studios are located.