Russia strikes six cities from east to west Ukraine, at least 2 killed

The missile attack was Russia's largest since August 15 and came a day after reports of sabotage at a Russian military airfield in Chkalovsk near Moscow

AP Kyiv (Ukraine)
In the southern city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed in Thursday's attacks and at least five injured after a strike hit a residential building, said regional Governor Oleksand Prokudin.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning, as a massive Russian attack on at least six cities across Ukraine killed at least two people, started fires and wounded at least 21.

The attack carried out on the International Day of Peace coincided with the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech and presented a Ukrainian peace formula.

The missile attack was Russia's largest since August 15 and came a day after reports of sabotage at a Russian military airfield in Chkalovsk near Moscow.

In the southern city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed in Thursday's attacks and at least five injured after a strike hit a residential building, said regional Governor Oleksand Prokudin.

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, reported Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city's mayor added that two people had been sent to hospitals.

Seven were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy, in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko, minister of internal affairs of Ukraine.

An industrial zone was hit in the western region of Lviv, damaging buildings and starting a fire, but no information on casualties was immediately available, Klymenko added.

Regional Governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, without immediately providing details.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

