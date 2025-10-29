Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range.

During a televised meeting with servicemen while visiting a military hospital, Putin said the "nuclear-powered" automatic unmanned submersible vehicle 'Poseidon', which is "much more powerful" than Russia's most advanced prospective Sarmat' ballistic missile, was successfully tested on Tuesday.

He said the Poseidon drone was launched from a mother submarine and is equipped with a nuclear power plant 100 times smaller than the reactor of a strategic submarine.

Putin also said that the Sarmat missile would soon enter combat duty.

There is no other platform like the Sarmat in the world. We don't have one on duty yet. But it will go operational soon, he said.