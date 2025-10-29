Nvidia supplier SK Hynix sells out 2025 chip supply as AI demand skyrockets

Operating profit for the July-September period surged 62 per cent year-on-year to a record 11.4 trillion Won ($8 billion), in line with estimates from data analytics company LSEG SmartEstimate. Revenue rose 39 per cent to 22.4 trillion Won, supported by strong demand from AI data centres, the company said on Wednesday.

Investor optimism rose further after SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics signed a preliminary deal with OpenAI this month to supply semiconductors for its ambitious $500 billion ‘Stargate’ data centre project.

SK Hynix said its inventory of traditional DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) chips, which handle temporary data storage in devices, was “extremely tight”. The company said supply of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, critical for AI processing, would remain insufficient as demand from AI applications grows rapidly, Financial Times reported.

SK Hynix said that expected demand from the project exceeds twice the current global capacity for HBM chips. To meet this, the company plans to expand production capacity and set up dedicated systems to serve OpenAI’s needs. It has also finalised HBM supply contracts with other major clients for 2025 and plans to “substantially increase” capital expenditure, the news report said.

The firm will begin supplying its latest HBM4 chips in the fourth quarter of this year.

Growing demand for AI inference chips

The company said the growing use of AI inference, the process that allows chatbots and similar applications to generate responses, is fuelling greater demand for high-performance server memory.