Home / World News / Pakistan plans to send peace troops to Gaza: 'We will be proud to do it'

Pakistan plans to send peace troops to Gaza: 'We will be proud to do it'

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government will take a decision after consulting parliament and other relevant institutions

Khwaja Asif, Pakistan defence minister
Pakistan's willingness to send troops to Gaza comes amid Islamabad's improved ties with Washington | File Image: DD News
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pakistan is planning to send troops to Gaza as part of the proposed peacekeeping force after a truce was brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier this month, Geo News reported.
 
The country's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government will consult parliament and other relevant institutions before taking a decision. "If Pakistan has to participate in it, then I think it will be a matter of pride for us. We will be proud to do it,” he told Geo News.
 

Trump-brokered ceasefire deal

 
Earlier this month, Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, bringing the two-year-long war to a halt. Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas was required to disarm and release the hostages and the remains of those killed. 
 
The deal also called for a so-called international stabilisation force to maintain security. However, no country has committed troops to the force yet, while some have said they want more clarity on its mandate before sending soldiers.
 

US-Pakistan ties

 
Pakistan's willingness to send troops to Gaza comes amid Islamabad's improved ties with Washington. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, touting his role as a mediator in the India-Pakistan conflict that occurred in May this year.
 
Trump also hosted Sharif and Munir at the White House, showering praise on both leaders.
 

Ceasefire violated?

 
On Tuesday (local time), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" by militant group Hamas in response to an alleged attack on Israeli IDF soldiers in Rafah, Gaza. The strikes killed at least 60 people, including children, and also injured many more. 
 
The Israeli government spokesperson also accused the militant group of misidentifying the remains of a hostage, adding that they "fabricated the discovery". However, the militant group rejected the accusation, stating that the group is trying to locate the remaining bodies amid the destruction caused by Israel's two-year offensive. Hamas' spokesperson Hazem Qassem said, "The movement is determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible once they are located."
 
According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 68,500 Palestinians have died in the two-year-long war.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hurricane Melissa charges toward eastern Cuba after devastating Jamaica

Israeli strikes kill 60 in Gaza after Hamas allegedly violated ceasefire

Trump likely to discuss fentanyl tariffs, Nvidia's Blackwell chips with Xi

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles while Trump visits South Korea

Chinese researchers close in on US as leader in global science: Study

Topics :Donald TrumpPakistan GazaisraelHamasBS Web ReportsKhawaja Asif

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story