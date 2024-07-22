Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Russia trades drone, missile attacks with Ukraine; claims gains in east

Russia trades drone, missile attacks with Ukraine; claims gains in east

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Sunday that its troops had taken control of two villages: Pishchane Nizhne in the Kharkiv region and Andriivka, sometimes referred to as Rozivka, in the Luhansk

Russia Ukraine conflict, Donetsk
Ukrainian shelling of Russia-held areas of the Donetsk region killed two people in the village of Horlivka, Russian state news agency said. | (Representative image)
AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 8:13 AM IST
Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone, missile and shelling attacks on Sunday. At least two people were killed in Ukrainian strikes on the partly Russian-occupied Donetsk region, Russian state media said, while Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes wounded at least five people.

Along the front line in the east, Russia said it had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region.

Ukrainian shelling of Russia-held areas of the Donetsk region killed two people in the village of Horlivka, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said.

Three people were wounded by Russian drone strikes in southern Ukraine's partly occupied Kherson region, local officials said Sunday morning. In the country's northeast, officials in the Kharkiv region said two people were wounded when a village was hit by Russian shells.

Overnight into Sunday, Ukraine's air defences intercepted 35 of the 39 drones launched by Russia, according to air force commander Mykola Oleschuk. In addition, Russia launched three ballistic missiles and two guided air missiles, which did not reach their targets, he said.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Sunday that its troops had taken control of two villages: Pishchane Nizhne in the Kharkiv region and Andriivka, sometimes referred to as Rozivka, in the Luhansk region. Kyiv did not immediately comment.

Officials in the northern Sumy region said Sunday that Russia launched a missile strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the city of Shostka. City mayor Mykola Noha specified that two heating facilities had been destroyed and called on residents to use electricity sparingly and stock up on water.
 

With few changes reported along the 1,000-kilometer front line, where a recent push by the Kremlin's forces in eastern and northeastern Ukraine has made only incremental gains, both sides in the war have taken aim at infrastructure targets seeking to curb each other's ability to fight in a war that is now in its third year.

Russian air defense systems overnight destroyed eight drones over the country's Belgorod region and over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Russian air defense also shot down two long-range ballistic ATACMS missiles in the sky over the Kherson region heading for Russia-annexed Crimea, Russia-installed Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo said.

Nine people were wounded over the previous day in shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday morning.


First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

