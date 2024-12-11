Russia transported Assad in most secured way, says Russian Deputy FM

Russia transported Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted as Syria's president by a lightning rebel offensive, very securely to Russia, the country's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, told NBC News in an interview aired on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. His fall is a big blow to Iran and Russia, which had intervened in Syria's 13-year civil war to try to shore up his rule despite Western demands that he leave power.

"He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website. He added that he would not elaborate "on what happened and how it was resolved." Asked whether Russia would hand over Assad for trial, Ryabkov said: "Russia is not a party to the convention that established the International Criminal Court." Moscow has supported Syria since the early days of the Cold War, recognising its independence in 1944 as Damascus sought to throw off French colonial rule. The West saw Syria as a Soviet satellite.

On Tuesday, Syria's new interim leader announced that he was taking charge of the country as caretaker prime minister with the backing of the former rebels who toppled Assad.

Separately, Ryabkov said that Russia would "definitely be prepared to consider" another prisoner swap, similar to the August exchange

that involved Wall Street Journal reporter journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. A new deal would be "a healthy step forward, especially at the beginning of the next administration," Ryabkov told NBC, adding he would not want to "pre-empt anything."