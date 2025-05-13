Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks: Zelenskyy urges Trump to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Donald Trump to find an opportunity to visit Turkey as the country has been proposed as the site for discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

In a video message, the Ukrainian President said that he is ready to visit Turkey for the talks.

In the message which was posted on X, Zelenskyy also alleged "Russian shelling and assaults continue". Noting that Ukraine supports diplomacy, he hoped for the US President to support the meeting and find an opportunity to attend it.

"Ukraine has always supported diplomacy. I am ready to come to Turkey. Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire."

"Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow has remained silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. A very strange silence. One way or another, Russia will have to end this war -- and the sooner, the better. There is no sense in continuing the killing."

"President Erdogan has expressed full readiness to host the meeting. It is important that President Trump fully supports the meeting, and we would like him to find an opportunity to come to Turkey."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, saying it should start without delay, as early as May 15th.In a televised address shared by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Putin emphasised that the talks should take place "without any preconditions" and that Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, should once again serve as the host.

"We suggest the authorities in Kyiv to resume direct talks, which they themselves interrupted in 2022," Putin declared. "We propose to start the talks without delay, next week, on May 15, in Istanbul."Putin further elaborated on the choice of venue, noting, "I'm referring to direct talks without any preconditions, and we propose to start immediately on next Thursday on the 15th of May in Istanbul. The venue that held them before. Well, it is well known that the Turkish colleagues organised, well, proposed their services to organise such talks, and President Erdogan did a lot to organise those talks in the past.

"Reflecting on previous discussions, Putin stated, "As a result of those talks back then, a draft of a joint agreement was prepared and initialled by the head of the Kiev negotiating teams, but upon the behest of the West, it was thrown into the little bin." He indicated that Western influence had disrupted the progress made during those negotiations.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been ongoing for an extended period, resulting in significant human suffering and economic losses.

The Russia-Ukraine war, now in its third year since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has become one of the most devastating conflicts in Europe.