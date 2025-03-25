Russia, US analysing outcome of talks on Ukraine in Riyadh, says Kremlin

Russia and the United States are analysing the outcome of talks between their officials in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Kremlin said, declining to give details of the discussions which both sides had said would focus on a potential naval ceasefire.

ALSO READ: US meets Russians separately after talks with Ukrainians on ceasefire Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the delegations, who had been looking into the feasibility of some kind of a deal between Russia and Ukraine covering navigation in the Black Sea among other issues, had reported back to their capitals.

"You see, we are talking about technical negotiations that go deep into details. Therefore, of course, the content of these negotiations will definitely not be published. This should not be expected," Peskov said.

"Secondly, I repeat once again, the reports back to the capitals are now being analysed. Only then will it be possible to talk about some understandings."

There was currently no talk of a three-way meeting involving Russia, the US and Ukraine, Peskov said.

He also added that there were no plans at the moment for a further conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but that such a conversation could be promptly organised if needed.

When the two leaders spoke last week, Putin declined a proposal by Trump for a full 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but agreed to a moratorium on attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.