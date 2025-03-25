'I knew 2 hrs before': How The Atlantic's editor landed in Trump's war chat

The US administration under President Donald Trump has acknowledged that a journalist from The Atlantic magazine was mistakenly included in a private social media chat discussing planned military actions against Yemen’s Houthi armed group.

On Monday, The Atlantic published an article by editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, revealing his unexpected inclusion in a group chat where senior government officials were discussing military operations. The discussion, centred on planned airstrikes against Houthi rebels, exposed highly sensitive military details. Goldberg described the experience in an article titled, 'The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.'

"The world found out shortly before 2 pm eastern time [18:00 GMT] on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen," Goldberg wrote. “I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defence, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 am [15:44 GMT].”

An unexpected security breach

On March 11, Goldberg received a message request on encrypted app Signal from someone using the name "Michael Waltz." Initially skeptical that this was truly Trump’s national security adviser, he soon realised he had been added to a chat with 18 government officials.

The group chat included high-ranking officials such as Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Discussions covered military targets, planned strike times, and even the potential economic impact on oil prices and trade. Goldberg noted the casual nature of the conversation, despite its classified content.

Waltz continued to post sensitive details without realising Goldberg’s presence. Messages included specifics about attack timing, weaponry, and military morale, exposing crucial strategic information.

“I have never seen a breach quite like this,” Goldberg wrote, explaining that he ultimately informed the White House of the security lapse before exiting the conversation.

Military strikes and fallout

On March 15, just hours after the discussions in the chat, the Trump administration launched air and naval strikes against Houthi positions. The Pentagon confirmed the operation, emphasising its goal of dismantling Houthi leadership and maintaining stability in the Red Sea. Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Waltz defended the strikes as “an overwhelming response” and stated they directly targeted multiple Houthi leaders while holding Iran accountable.

After realising the gravity of the situation, Goldberg removed himself from the group. No immediate reaction followed, but once his article was published, the National Security Council confirmed the chat’s legitimacy. Spokesperson Brian Hughes described it as an instance of "deep and thoughtful policy coordination" while also acknowledging the error of an unintended recipient being added.

“At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” Hughes said.

Vice President Vance’s office later issued a statement reiterating his support for the administration’s foreign policy, despite concerns arising from the leak.

Who is Jeffrey Goldberg?

Before leading The Atlantic, Goldberg had an extensive journalism career, including work as a Middle East and Washington correspondent for The New Yorker. He also contributed 15 cover stories to The New York Times Magazine and started his reporting journey as a police correspondent for The Washington Post.

Goldberg’s book 'Prisoners: A Story of Friendship and Terror' reflects his deep interest in international conflicts and security issues. Over the years, he has received multiple prestigious awards, including the Overseas Press Club Award, the Daniel Pearl Award, and the National Magazine Award for reporting.