Home / World News / Russia will have to increase missile arsenal to deter West, says diplomat

Russia will have to increase missile arsenal to deter West, says diplomat

Russia has ramped up weapons production and is now forecast by the United States to manufacture this year more artillery than all of Nato's 32 members combined

Russia has ramped up weapons production and is now forecast by the United States to manufacture this year more artillery than all of Nato's 32 members combined.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia will have to increase its entire missile arsenal to deter the West as Moscow is now in an open confrontation with the United States and its allies, a Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday.
 
President Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine touched off the worst breakdown in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, according to Russian and US diplomats.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Russia has ramped up weapons production and is now forecast by the United States to manufacture this year more artillery than all of Nato's 32 members combined.
 
"We are now at the stage of open confrontation, which, I hope, will not result in a direct armed conflict," Russian Ambassador-at-Large Grigory Mashkov told the state RIA news agency.
 
Accordingly, Mashkov said, it will be necessary to take "further steps to strengthen the country's defense capability, including building up the missile arsenal, in order to discourage any potential enemy from testing Russia's strength." Mashkov said Russia was already doing a lot in this area but that more was needed given what he said was the growing threat from the West and the technological advances in most types of missiles, from tactical to inter-continental.
 
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia is set to spend 7.1 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on the military, or more than a third of total government spending, in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

Champions League today's match: Arsenal vs Porto live match time, streaming

FA Cup 2024 - Arsenal vs Liverpool football live match time, streaming

China tests advanced missile similar to one likely used by Israel on Iran

Tested 'super-large' cruise missile warhead, anti-aircraft missile: N Korea

Airbus stays humble even as Boeing flounders; Here's the reason

As China and Iran hunt for dissidents in US, FBI races to counter threat

Israel begins evacuating part of Rafah ahead of threatened assault on Hamas

Global housing shortages hinder immigration-driven growth across world

Prosecutors probe deeper into Trump's circle amid hush money trial

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NATORussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaRussia Oil productionNATO allianceUnited StatesUnited States governmentUS Army

First Published: May 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story