Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Russian drone barrage injures one, damages 5 homes in Kyiv: Ukraine

Russian drone barrage injures one, damages 5 homes in Kyiv: Ukraine

Air defence units destroyed nearly 20 drones that were heading towards Kyiv itself, the Ukrainian military said

Kyiv, Ukraine
"Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Russian overnight drone barrage injured one person and damaged five homes in Ukraine's Kyiv region, the regional authorities said on Monday.
 
Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported no damage to critical infrastructure in the region surrounding the capital.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Overall, during the attack over the central, northern and southern regions of Ukraine, the air force shot down 53 out of 56 Russian drones, according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
 
Air defence units destroyed nearly 20 drones that were heading towards Kyiv itself, the Ukrainian military said.
 
"Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.
 
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv."
 

More From This Section

Trump assassination attempt suspect planned to recruit Afghan soldiers

Argentina's Prez presents 2025 budget, vows austerity to kill deficit

Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai; largest to hit city in 75 years

Trump thanks secret service, police after failed assassination attempt

Coast Guard to hear from ex OceanGate employees about Titan implosion

Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.
 
Russia has pummelled Ukraine with missile and drone attacks in its 30-month-old full-scale invasion, dealing significant damage to the power grid and other civilian infrastructure.
 
There was no immediate comment from Moscow. Russia says its aerial attacks target only infrastructure that is key to Ukraine's war effort.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russian bombing in Kharkiv kills 94-year-old woman, leaving 42 injured

2 killed in Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone, missile attacks

Biden meets Britain's PM, brushes off Putin's threats about war with West

US sanctions Russian state media over raising funds for troops in Ukraine

Putin sent clear message to West on long-range missiles for Ukraine: Russia

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictDrone

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story