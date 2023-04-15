Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Sloviansk claims at least 8 lives

At least 8 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on Friday that hit a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, Al Jazeera reported citing authorities.

Quoting the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, Al Jazeera reported that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired at Sloviansk, west of the city Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian front line.

At this time, there have been 21 injuries and eight fatalities at all sites, according to Kyrylenko. After being rescued from the rubble, a youngster died in an ambulance, according to Ukrainian police on Twitter.

The assault happened following Russian President Vladimir Putin's Friday signature on a bill that will make it simpler to enlist civilians in the military and prevent them from fleeing the country if called up, reported Al Jazeera.

A draftee would be prohibited from travelling internationally under the law, which Putin signed on Friday, and would need to report to an enlisting office after receiving electronic call-up papers.

Last year, after Putin declared a mobilisation to support the soldiers in Ukraine, tens of thousands of men left Russia.

Moscow claimed it was attempting to seize more districts of the devastated Bakhmut when it launched the attack on Sloviansk, whose population have left in large numbers since Russia's invasion, according to Al Jazeera.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now. The biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War has displaced millions leaving Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupting the global economy.