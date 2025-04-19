Russian President Vladimir Putin announces Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Saturday.

According to the Kremlin, the ceasefire will last from 6 pm Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday to midnight (2100 GMT) following Easter Sunday.

Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 18:00 to 00:00 from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side declares an Easter truce. I order that all military actions be stopped for this period, Putin said at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the Kremlin's Press Service quoted him as saying.

We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow our example. At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy, any of its aggressive actions, Putin said.

The announcement came on the same day as Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces pushed Ukrainian forces from one of their last remaining footholds in Russia's Kursk region. Russian forces took control of the village of Oleshnya, on the border with Ukraine, the ministry said.

The Associated Press was unable to immediately verify the claim and there was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russia is still fighting to push Ukrainian forces out of the village of Gornal, some 11 km south of Oleshnya.

The Russian military has yet to push the Ukrainian armed forces out of Gornal... in order to completely liberate the Kursk region. Fierce fighting is underway in the settlement, the agency reported, citing Russia security agencies.

Russian and North Korean soldiers have nearly deprived Kyiv of a key bargaining chip by retaking most of the region, where Ukrainian troops staged a surprise incursion last year.

In other developments, the Ukrainian air force reported that Russia fired 87 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks overnight into Saturday. It said 33 of them were intercepted and another 36 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Russian attacks damaged farms in the Odesa region and sparked fires in the Sumy region overnight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Saturday. Fires were contained, and no casualties were reported.

Russia's Ministry of Defence, meanwhile, said its air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday.