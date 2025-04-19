Keir Starmer holds 'productive' talks with Trump on UK-US trade deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he and President Donald Trump held productive talks on the ongoing discussions towards a trade agreement with the US to address the hefty import tariffs imposed by the American administration on countries around the world.

Downing Street said the phone call on Friday also covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the recent US strikes on a Yemeni port to target Houthi rebels.

The call came soon after Trump told reporters at the White House that his proposed second State Visit at the invitation of King Charles III is expected in September, a timeline yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The prime minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the call.

The leaders began by discussing the ongoing and productive discussions between the UK and the US on trade. The prime minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest, the spokesperson said.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen. They agreed to stay in touch, the spokesperson added.

The trade deal is being pursued against the backdrop of Trump's 10 per cent tariffs on UK goods and a higher 25 per cent on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.

Britain has resisted going down the route of counter-tariffs adopted by the European Union (EU) in the hope of a mutually beneficial deal.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is in Washington next week for meetings with G20 and G7 finance ministers and to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual summit. It will mark her first meeting with Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during which the UK-US trade pact will be high on the agenda.