Israeli strikes on Gaza kills over 90 people in last 48 hours: Palestinians

The dead include at least 15 people killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. | Bloomberg
AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
More than 90 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes in the last 48 hours, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The dead include at least 15 people killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff.

Israel is ramping up attacks across Gaza as it tries to pressure Hamas to release its hostages and disarm. Israel has said it plans to occupy large security zones inside Gaza.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

