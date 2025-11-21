Home / World News / S Africa refuses to hand over G20 baton to junior official amid US spat

S Africa refuses to hand over G20 baton to junior official amid US spat

South African President adopted reconciliatory approach on Thursday evening after the US requested accreditation for an eight-member team led by US charg d'affaires, Marc Dillard, to receive the baton

Ramaphosa, South Africa president
South African President Ramaphosa | Photo:X@CyrilRamaphosa
Press Trust of India Johannesburg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Africa has decided not to hand over the annual G20 Presidency to a junior US official at the end of the leaders' summit, even as a White House official cautions Cyril Ramaphosa over running his mouth against the US and President Donald Trump.

South African President Ramaphosa adopted a reconciliatory approach on Thursday evening after the US requested accreditation for an eight-member team led by US charg d'affaires, Marc Dillard, to receive the baton on Sunday.

However, late on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa's spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, posted a message on social media, saying the president will not hand over the G20 Presidency to a junior official.

The President will not hand over to a charg d'affaires. It's a breach of established protocol. No head of state and government anywhere in the world would do it, Magwenya told local media.

There was also anger in South Africa about remarks by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, which analysts said was a breach of protocol in insulting the President.

I saw the South African president running his mouth a little bit against the United States and Donald Trump earlier today, and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team, Leavitt said in a media briefing on Thursday after Ramaphosa had taken a hard line at the US absence without naming Trump directly.

There is also dissatisfaction in South Africa about Trump continuing his claims of alleged genocide against white farmers in South Africa, which have been disproved by both the South African government and local white leaders.

I'm not going to South Africa for the G20 because I think their policies on the extermination of people are unacceptable. So I'm not going. South Africa has behaved extremely badly, Trump said after a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia at the White House on Tuesday.

Leavitt confirmed in her briefing on Thursday that the delegation would be present only to receive the G20 Presidency from South Africa at the end of the summit. She also reaffirmed that the US would not be participating in the deliberations at the G20.

But the South African view now is that the US is trying to save face to avoid Ramaphosa's earlier suggestion that, in the absence of any US representative, he would hand over the Presidency to an empty chair.

Many world leaders have started arriving in South Africa since yesterday to attend the two-day Summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google to challenge US govt over alleged digital ad monopoly in court

Trump's wind-down of Education Department leaves schools fearing disruption

Yoon indicted for manipulating probe into South Korean marine's drowning

Zelenskyy faces growing pressure as corruption scandal, war crises deepen

Trump slams Democrats for 'seditious behaviour' in video to US troops

Topics :South AfricaG20 G20 summit

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story