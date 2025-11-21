Home / World News / Yoon indicted for manipulating probe into South Korean marine's drowning

Yoon indicted for manipulating probe into South Korean marine's drowning

Yoon was removed from office earlier this year after being indicted on a rebellion charge related to his Dec 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into political turmoil

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk
South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted on Friday on allegations he and others tried to manipulate the investigation into a marine's drowning, in another criminal case against the ex-leader.

Yoon was removed from office earlier this year after being indicted on a rebellion charge related to his Dec. 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into political turmoil. After taking office in June, new President Lee Jae Myung appointed three independent counsels to investigate Yoon's martial law imposition and other allegations involving him, his wife and associates.

On Friday, one of the independent councils charged Yoon, his former defence minister and 10 other figures with abuse of power, alleging they tried to alter an investigation report on the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died during a search-and-rescue operation for flood victims in 2023.

The Marine Corps' early investigation report held one of the corps' division commanders and seven other people responsible for Chae's death. But Yoon expressed fury over the commander's inclusion, prompting top presidential and Defence Ministry officials to pressure the Marine Corps to revise the report to exclude the commander, assistant special counsel Choung Min-young told a briefing.

Park Jung-hun, the head of the Marine Corps' investigation team, defied the pressure and sent the report to the police, but Yoon ordered officials to retrieve the report from the police and dismiss Park and investigate him on charges of insubordination, Choung said.

Choung said Park's investigation was conducted in line with the law and principle, but Yoon and other indicted systemically committed abuse of power that undermined fairness and independence of the Marine Corps' investigation team.

Yoon, who is in jail, had no immediate comment on the indictment. He earlier reportedly denied allegations against him in the case.

The trial over charges that he masterminded a rebellion is ongoing, and a verdict may come early next year. A conviction on that charge carries the possible penalty of capital punishment or life imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Yoon was indicted on charges alleging he ordered drone flights over North Korea to deliberately create military tensions and justify martial law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zelenskyy faces growing pressure as corruption scandal, war crises deepen

Trump slams Democrats for 'seditious behaviour' in video to US troops

South Africans are flourishing more than you might expect: Here's why

Japan's exports rise 3.7% in Oct but US-bound shipments fall due to tariffs

Trump's 28-point Ukraine peace plan would grant key Russian demands

Topics :South Koreamartial lawpresident

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story