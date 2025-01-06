Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

S Korean anti-corruption agency asks police to detain impeached Prez Yoon

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeolc (Photo: PTI)
AP Seoul (South Korea)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested that police take over efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after its investigators failed to bring him to custody following an hours-long standoff with the presidential security service last week.

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will likely seek a new court warrant to extend the window for Yoon's detention, according to police.

The Seoul Western District Court had issued a warrant to detain Yoon on December 31, after he dodged several requests by investigators to appear for questioning.

The anti-corruption agency, which leads a joint investigation with police and military investigators, is weighing charges of rebellion after the conservative president, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by a legislature dominated by the liberal opposition, declared martial law on December 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.

Topics :South Koreacorruptionanti-corruption

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

