Home / World News / S&P 500 advances, Treasury yields touch 3-month high on solid economic data

S&P 500 advances, Treasury yields touch 3-month high on solid economic data

Financials led the gainers after the Federal Reserve's stress test showed US lenders have adequate capital to weather an economic storm

Reuters NEW YORK
Standard and Poor's headquarter in New York

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 advanced on Thursday and benchmark Treasury yields hit their highest level since early March as robust economic data helped ease recession fears but increased the odds of the Fed keeping its restrictive policy in place for longer than expected.

Financials led the gainers after the Federal Reserve's stress test showed U.S. lenders have adequate capital to weather an economic storm.

Of the three major U.S. stock indexes, the Dow enjoyed the biggest gains while the tech-laden Nasdaq ended the session essentially unchanged, held in check by interest rate sensitive megacaps.

Smallcaps were clear outperformers, with the Russell 2000 surging 1.2%.

"What we have seen year-to-date is a very narrow rally that is occasionally punctuated by participation from the smaller stocks," said Michael Green, chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management in Philadelphia. "I believe we're ahead of where we should be, and most observers are perplexed by the failure of valuations to retreat."

A surprise drop in initial jobless claims and a sharp upward revision in first-quarter GDP underscored U.S. economic resilience and further cemented the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates at least once, and maybe twice more, this year.

"The continued strength in the economy has given the Fed a free hand to keep increasing interest rates without causing a recession," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "Economic growth has been good and there's optimism that if the economy were to stumble, the Fed now has the ammunition to respond."

Financial markets have priced in an 87% probability that the central bank will implement another 25 basis point hike to the Fed funds target rate at the conclusion of its upcoming July policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.76 points, or 0.8%, to 34,122.42, the S&P 500 gained 19.62 points, or 0.45%, to 4,396.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.42 points, essentially flat at 13,591.33.

European shares closed higher as better-than-expected U.S. data, as well as signs of cooling inflation in Spain, helped calm jitters over a global economic slowdown and hawkish signals from world bank leaders.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.13% although MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was flat.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.54%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.62% lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.12%.

Treasury yields rose, with 10-year yields touching their highest level since early March after economic reports painted a picture of a solid U.S. economy, promoting the "higher for longer" scenario with respect to restrictive monetary policy.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 34/32 in price to yield 3.8422%, from 3.712% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 55/32 in price to yield 3.9045%, from 3.804% late on Wednesday.

The dollar touched a two-week high against a basket of world currencies as upbeat economic data provided cushion to the Fed to continue raising rates.

The dollar index rose 0.42%, with the euro down 0.38% to $1.0869.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.22% versus the greenback at 144.82 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2611, down 0.23% on the day.

Oil prices posted modest gains as the solid economic data suggested strong demand and a steeper-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude rose 0.43% to settle at $69.86 per barrel, while Brent settled at $74.34 per barrel, up 0.42% on the day.

Gold prices steadied just above the key $1,900 level, its nominal gains hampered by the strengthening dollar.

Spot gold % to $1,907.46 an ounce.

 

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Susan Fenton and Deepa Babington)

Also Read

S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields fall as soft data fuels recession worries

Government bond yields little changed as traders await fresh triggers

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

T-bill yields continue to surge, at the same level as 10-year bond

Wall Street indices fall, treasury yields rise upon final 2022 trading day

Disagree with Supreme Court's decision to end race-based admissions: Biden

NATO tentatively agrees to ask Stoltenberg to remain head for another year

Ukraine holds drill at Zaporizhzhia plant to prepare for radiation leaks

Oil settles higher, trade choppy as tight supply vies with rate hike fear

Mike Pence makes a surprise visit to Ukraine, meets President Zelenskyy

Topics :US TreasuriesS&PS&P 500US economy

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story