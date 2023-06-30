Home / World News / Ukraine holds drill at Zaporizhzhia plant to prepare for radiation leaks

Ukraine holds drill at Zaporizhzhia plant to prepare for radiation leaks

Dozens of civilians joined the drill on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest

AP Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine)
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dressed in white and yellow protective suits and armed with devices to detect radiation levels, Ukrainian emergency workers took part in a drill on Thursday to prepare for a potential risk of radiation leakage from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Dozens of civilians joined the drill on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia, located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest.

In a tent set up to provide first aid, emergency workers practised hosing people down with soap and going through the motions of administering treatment to individuals who play-acted victims from possible radiation-affected areas.

Russia occupied the plant in the early stages of the war. Over the past year, it has become a focal point of concern as Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant.

Ukraine's military intelligence recently claimed, without providing evidence, that Russia is planning a large-scale provocation at the nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country. Last week, members of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government briefed international representatives on the possible threat.

Should something happen at the plant, the people would be brought from radiation-contaminated areas to a location where they would be given medical and psychological assistance, the emergency services said.

Next stop would be a temporary centre where people would be washed to wipe away surface radiation and then transported to evacuation points.

Larysa Mykolaieva, who took part in the drill, said while it made her anxious, she understands why it is being undertaken. Her family has already stocked up on large bottles of drinking water, stored food supplies, and purchased masks to prepare for a possible disaster.

We need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best, Mykolaieva said.

Last year, when a threat of an accident at the plant first arose, Ukraine established a crisis response headquarters. Thursday's drill was not the first time exercises were held.

According to the emergency services, in case of a nuclear disaster at the plant, approximately 300,000 people would be evacuated from the areas closest to the facility. That covers four regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv. The evacuation would be mandatory.

People will be allowed to bring their pets with them, according to the services. Buses, trains, and personal cars would be used for the evacuation from the affected zone.

Depending on the wind direction and the spread of radiation, people would be taken to safer areas within Ukraine.

There are different scenarios, but we are preparing for the most critical one, Yurii Vlasenko, the Ukranian deputy minister of energy said.

Also Read

Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power supply again, is 'extremely vulnerable'

Ozone layer not healing as fast as expected, surface UV radiation rising

IAEA to send monitoring missions to Ukraine's nuclear plants amid war

Fukushima's nuclear wastewater can produce cancers on release: Scientists

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

Oil settles higher, trade choppy as tight supply vies with rate hike fear

Mike Pence makes a surprise visit to Ukraine, meets President Zelenskyy

Harvard defends diversity in education after defeat in Supreme Court

'AI godfather' Geoffrey Hinton urges govts to stop takeover by machines

Warren Buffett's firm now owns more than 25% of Occidental Petroleum

Topics :UkraineRussia Ukraine Conflictradiationnuclear power plant reactors

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story