Home / World News / S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs on hopes of Fed rate cut in September

S&P 500, Nasdaq near record highs on hopes of Fed rate cut in September

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said he thought an aggressive half-point cut was possible given recent weak employment numbers

US stock market, wall street
Signs that US tariffs on imports have not fully filtered into headline consumer prices came as a relief for investors this week as they scour for insights on the impact trade uncertainty has had on the economy. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors were increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve could restart its monetary policy easing cycle next month. 
Signs that US tariffs on imports have not fully filtered into headline consumer prices came as a relief for investors this week as they scour for insights on the impact trade uncertainty has had on the economy. 
Despite data showing underlying price pressures were on the rise, markets also factored in recent weakness in the job market and a shake-up at the Federal Reserve as they leaned in favor of a potential dovish move by the central bank in September. 
Traders are now fully pricing in a 25 basis points interest rate cut, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool, up from 89.2 per cent last week. The central bank last lowered borrowing costs in December. 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said he thought an aggressive half-point cut was possible given recent weak employment numbers. 
Stagflation "was the first word that came to my mind when I saw this CPI report yesterday," said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, referring to Tuesday's data coming on the heels of a number of other reports pointing to a cooling economy. 
"The slowdown that we're seeing is probably fairly temporary, at least at this point. So inflation is something that we're absolutely worried about because we saw that uptick." At 12:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 363.26 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 44,821.52, the S&P 500 gained 9.34 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,455.15 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 15.77 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 21,697.97. 
The blue-chip Dow was within 1 per cent away from an all-time high and the Russell 2000 index, which tracks rate-sensitive small-cap companies, added 0.1.3 per cent to hit a six-month high. 
Investors were also taking notice of other sectors following the recent tech-led rally in US stocks that have pushed valuations of the S&P 500 above long-term averages. 
Healthcare stocks, which have been beaten down for much of the year, led gains among the 11 S&P 500 sectors with a 1.4 per cent rise, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index was marginally lower. 
Later in the day, investors will scrutinize remarks of a number of policymakers, especially Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee. 
CoreWeave, which is backed by Nvidia, slumped 17.6 per cent after the AI data center operator reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss. 
Eyes are also on developments surrounding the China revenue-sharing deal the US government signed with top chipmakers, which the White House said could be expanded to others in the sector. 
Paramount Skydance jumped 30 per cent. The company won exclusive broadcasting rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for seven years earlier this week. 
In geopolitics, traders also were keen on a meeting between Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict scheduled on Friday. 
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 131 new highs and 49 new lows.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe turns to air conditioning as extreme heat becomes new normal

Dollar extends losses as Fed rate cut hopes and political pressure grow

Trump aims for Ukraine ceasefire at Alaska summit with Putin, says Macron

CoinDesk owner Bullish shares indicated to open 62% above IPO price

Trump Wins Fight to Withhold Billions of Dollars in Foreign Aid

Topics :NasdaqS&P 500US Federal ReserveRate cutsUS

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story