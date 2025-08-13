Trump aims for Ukraine ceasefire at Alaska summit with Putin, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says US President Donald Trump was very clear in a meeting with European leaders that the US wants to achieve a ceasefire at the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Speaking after the virtual meeting between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, Macron said Trump was prioritising a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
He added that Trump had been clear that territorial issues relating to Ukraine ... will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president.
Following his meeting with the Russian leader, Trump will also seek a future trilateral meeting one involving Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy, Macron said.
I think that's a very important point in this regard. And we hope that it can be held in Europe, in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties, Macron said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
