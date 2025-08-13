CoinDesk owner Bullish shares indicated to open 62% above IPO price

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange operator Bullish were indicated to open nearly 62% above their IPO on Wednesday, signaling growing investor confidence in the sector and boosting prospects for future U.S.

listings by other digital asset firms.

If the stock starts to trade at the last indicated range of $55 to $60 on the NYSE, it could potentially value the billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel-backed company at nearly $8.77 billion.

Bullish raised $1.11 billion in the largest U.S. listing by a digital assets company this year, marking another sign of mainstream adoption in a sector that recently topped $4 trillion in market value.

Bullish, which acquired cryptocurrency website CoinDesk in 2023, had priced the IPO at $37 per share — above an already upsized range, and was valued at $5.41 billion. A string of regulatory wins under a pro-crypto White House, corporate treasury adoption, and ETF inflows have prompted investors to embrace the once-scorned digital asset class, driving bellwether bitcoin to record highs.