Home / World News / CoinDesk owner Bullish shares indicated to open 62% above IPO price

CoinDesk owner Bullish shares indicated to open 62% above IPO price

If the stock starts to trade at the last indicated range of $55 to $60 on the NYSE, it could potentially value the billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel-backed company at nearly $8.77 billion

initial public offerings, IPO
J.P. Morgan and Jefferies were the lead underwriters for Bullish's IPO.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange operator Bullish were indicated to open nearly 62% above their IPO on Wednesday, signaling growing investor confidence in the sector and boosting prospects for future U.S.
listings by other digital asset firms. 
If the stock starts to trade at the last indicated range of $55 to $60 on the NYSE, it could potentially value the billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel-backed company at nearly $8.77 billion. 
Bullish raised $1.11 billion in the largest U.S. listing by a digital assets company this year, marking another sign of mainstream adoption in a sector that recently topped $4 trillion in market value. 
Stablecoin giant Circle had raised $1.05 billion in its initial public offering in June, before a blowout debut. As of last close, Circle shares were trading more than five times above their IPO price. 
Bullish, which acquired cryptocurrency website CoinDesk in 2023, had priced the IPO at $37 per share â€” above an already upsized range, and was valued at $5.41 billion. 
A string of regulatory wins under a pro-crypto White House, corporate treasury adoption, and ETF inflows have prompted investors to embrace the once-scorned digital asset class, driving bellwether bitcoin to record highs. 
Several crypto firms, including exchange Gemini and asset manager Grayscale, are now aiming to go public during an IPO window revived by robust tech earnings, along with expectations of easing tariffs and interest rates. 
J.P. Morgan and Jefferies were the lead underwriters for Bullish's IPO. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump Wins Fight to Withhold Billions of Dollars in Foreign Aid

Bessent urges Federal Reserve to lower rates by 150 basis points or more

US national debt hits record $37 trillion years ahead of projections

Wildfires fanned by heatwave rage across Europe, burning houses, factories

Canada's Gildan Activewear to acquire HanesBrands for $2.2 billion

Topics :IPOMarkets NewsStock Market News

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story