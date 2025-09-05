S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record highs after weak US jobs data; Broadcom surges

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Friday after weaker-than-expected August jobs data bolstered expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, while chipmaker Broadcom gained following strong quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.2 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 45,656.49. The S&P 500 rose 27.0 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 6,529.08, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 152.7 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 21,860.441 at the opening bell.