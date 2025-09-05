Home / World News / S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record highs after weak US jobs data; Broadcom surges

S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record highs after weak US jobs data; Broadcom surges

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 45,656.49

US stock market, stock market
The S&P 500 rose 27.0 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 6,529.08, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 152.7 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 21,860.441 at the opening bell. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Friday after weaker-than-expected August jobs data bolstered expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, while chipmaker Broadcom gained following strong quarterly earnings. 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.2 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 45,656.49. The S&P 500 rose 27.0 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 6,529.08, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 152.7 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 21,860.441 at the opening bell.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax issues, triggering reshuffle

Elon Musk to be world's first trillionaire with new compensation package?

EU pork faces anti-dumping duties up to 62.4% as China steps up tariffs

Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China'

World food prices hit over 2-year high in August, says FAO report

Topics :NasdaqS&P 500S&P Dow JonesMarket newsUS

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story