Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China'

US President Donald Trump continues criticising India and Russia's ties with China

(From left) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in China's Tianjin on Monday
Trump's comment follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting earlier this week
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that India and Russia appear to have been lost to "deepest and darkest" China.
 
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"
 
Trump's comment follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting earlier this week, where the leaders were greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The global leaders held bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the summit, agreeing to increase cooperation between the nations.

China conspiring against the US: Trump

Trump recently accused China of "conspiring against the US" with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, when the three leaders gathered in Beijing for China's biggest military parade on Wednesday.
In another post on Truth Social, Trump said, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.
 
The relationship between India and the US has been strained since Trump accused India of charging high tariffs and imposed a 50 per cent tariff on the import of Indian goods, which came into effect on August 27.

India eyes stronger ties with partners

Meanwhile, New Delhi is in talks with trading partners including China, Russia, Japan and the European Union, to boost trade cooperation. Last month, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, during his Tokyo visit. The PM also encouraged Japanese business leaders to invest in India, citing stable policy and growing talent.
 
Modi also received Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi on Thursday, where both ministers unveiled a roadmap to expand their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiVladimir PutinBS Web ReportsChina

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

