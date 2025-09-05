Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that India and Russia appear to have been lost to "deepest and darkest" China.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

Trump's comment follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting earlier this week, where the leaders were greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The global leaders held bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the summit, agreeing to increase cooperation between the nations.

China conspiring against the US: Trump Trump recently accused China of "conspiring against the US" with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, when the three leaders gathered in Beijing for China's biggest military parade on Wednesday. ALSO READ: India will continue to buy Russian oil as required, says FM Sitharaman In another post on Truth Social, Trump said, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America. The relationship between India and the US has been strained since Trump accused India of charging high tariffs and imposed a 50 per cent tariff on the import of Indian goods, which came into effect on August 27.