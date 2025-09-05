Home / World News / EU pork faces anti-dumping duties up to 62.4% as China steps up tariffs

EU pork faces anti-dumping duties up to 62.4% as China steps up tariffs

China has announced provisional anti-dumping duties on EU pork, ranging from 15.6 per cent to 62.4 per cent, hitting major exporters like Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands

China, China flag
China’s Ministry of Commerce clarified that the duties are provisional and may be revised once the investigation concludes in December. (Photo/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
China has announced preliminary anti-dumping duties of up to 62.4 per cent on pork imports from the European Union (EU), escalating a trade dispute that began with Brussels’ tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, news agency Reuters reported. The decision, announced on Friday by the Ministry of Commerce, covers pork imports worth more than $2 billion. 
The ministry said its initial probe found evidence that EU pork producers were selling products at unfairly low prices, hurting China’s domestic pork industry. Duties will take effect from September 10. 
Producers from Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands that cooperated with the investigation face duties between 15.6 per cent and 32.7 per cent. Other companies will be charged the highest rate of 62.4 per cent.   
 

Retaliation to EU tariffs

China began the investigation in June last year, widely viewed as retaliation against the EU for imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Major exporters such as Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands have been directly impacted. 
Much of the pork trade with China involves offal —including pig ears, noses and feet — items that are popular in Chinese cuisine but difficult to sell elsewhere. 
The decision has disappointed pork producers who had hoped for a compromise. Earlier this year, Beijing extended the probe by six months, sparking expectations that a trade deal might be reached alongside talks on electric vehicle tariffs.
 

Next step by the ministry?

China’s Ministry of Commerce clarified that the duties are provisional and may be revised once the investigation concludes in December. In past cases, such as with Canadian canola, China has extended probes even after introducing tariffs. 
In a separate statement, the ministry said it remains open to resolving differences with the EU through “dialogue and consultation”.
 

Xi, Kim pledge closer ties in rare Beijing meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Beijing this week, promising stronger cooperation and mutual support. The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People after a ceremony marking the end of World War II, according to state media from both countries. 
Kim’s visit is rare, as he seldom travels outside North Korea. A day before the talks, he attended a large Chinese military parade alongside Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 
Xi told Kim that the friendship between China and North Korea has deep roots and will continue to grow. “This position will not change regardless of how the international situation evolves,” Xi said, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.   
  North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the leaders discussed ways to hold more high-level exchanges and build stronger strategic coordination. They also talked about protecting shared interests in both regional and global affairs, Associated Press reported. 
After the talks, Kim left Beijing on Thursday evening aboard his private train, KCNA reported.
 

China remains key partner, but Russia gaining focus

China has long been North Korea’s main trading partner and aid supplier, but recent years have raised questions about how close the relationship remains. Kim has increasingly leaned toward Russia, sending troops and ammunition to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine in exchange for economic help and military technology. 
During the Beijing events, Putin also met Kim and praised the “bravery of North Korean soldiers” fighting alongside Russia in the conflict.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

