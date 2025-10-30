Samsung reports 32% rise in operating profit as AI boosts chip demand

Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported a 32.5 per cent increase in operating profit for the third quarter, driven by rebounding demand for its computer memory chips, which the company expects will continue to grow on the back of artificial intelligence.

The South Korean technology giant set a new high in quarterly revenue, which rose nearly 9 per cent to 86 trillion won ($60.4 billion) for the July-September period, fuelled by increased sales of semiconductor products and mobile phones.

Samsung, which has dual strength in both components and finished products, said it expects the demand driven by AI to further expand market opportunities in coming months. SK Hynix, another major South Korean chipmaker, also reported a record operating profit of 11.4 trillion won ($8 billion) on Wednesday, which it also described as AI-related growth.