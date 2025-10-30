Trump asks Pentagon to speed up nuclear weapons' trials after Russia tests

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) directed the Department of War to accelerate nuclear weapons testing, days after Russia announced trials of a nuclear-powered underwater drone and a nuclear-capable cruise missile.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, writing:

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries' testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

Moscow tests nuclear-powered Poseidon drone Trump’s directive came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had successfully tested the Poseidon , a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle with what he described as “unlimited range”. During a televised interaction with military personnel, Putin said the test, conducted on Tuesday, was “far more powerful” than Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Russia has intensified testing of so-called nuclear superweapons in recent weeks amid faltering diplomatic efforts by Trump to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv. Media reports suggest the new systems are designed to bypass existing missile defence shields.

Trump criticises Russia’s missile test Earlier this week, Trump described Putin’s latest missile trial as “not appropriate”, urging the Russian leader to focus instead on ending the ongoing Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, according to a Bloomberg report. On Monday, he dismissed security concerns over Moscow’s recent tests, saying the US had a nuclear submarine “right off their shores”. Trump to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea The announcement came hours before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, their first in six years.