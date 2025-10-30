Home / World News / Trump asks Pentagon to speed up nuclear weapons' trials after Russia tests

Trump asks Pentagon to speed up nuclear weapons' trials after Russia tests

The development came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range

Donald Trump, Trump
Earlier this week, Trump described Putin’s latest missile trial as “not appropriate”, urging the Russian leader to focus instead on ending the ongoing Ukraine war | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) directed the Department of War to accelerate nuclear weapons testing, days after Russia announced trials of a nuclear-powered underwater drone and a nuclear-capable cruise missile.
 
Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, writing:
 
“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries' testing programmes, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”
 

Moscow tests nuclear-powered Poseidon drone

 
Trump’s directive came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had successfully tested the Poseidon, a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle with what he described as “unlimited range”.
 
During a televised interaction with military personnel, Putin said the test, conducted on Tuesday, was “far more powerful” than Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
 
Russia has intensified testing of so-called nuclear superweapons in recent weeks amid faltering diplomatic efforts by Trump to broker peace between Moscow and Kyiv. Media reports suggest the new systems are designed to bypass existing missile defence shields.
 

Trump criticises Russia’s missile test

 
Earlier this week, Trump described Putin’s latest missile trial as “not appropriate”, urging the Russian leader to focus instead on ending the ongoing Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, according to a Bloomberg report.
 
On Monday, he dismissed security concerns over Moscow’s recent tests, saying the US had a nuclear submarine “right off their shores”.
 

Trump to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea

 
The announcement came hours before Trump’s scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, their first in six years.
 
Trump has previously expressed interest in negotiating a nuclear arms reduction treaty with China, though Beijing has resisted such discussions, citing strategic deterrence concerns.
 

End of a 33-year moratorium

 
The US last conducted a nuclear explosive test in 1992, though it continues to assess delivery systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines, and strategic bombers, using non-nuclear mock warheads.
 
If implemented, Trump’s directive would mark the first US nuclear detonation in 33 years, ending a moratorium introduced under former President George H.W. Bush. Washington signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 1996 but never ratified it.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Protests erupt in Brazil after police raid leaves at least 119 dead

Yunus warns of internal, external attempts to thwart Bangladesh polls

Dozens dead as Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Cuba and Jamaica

Six Pak soldiers, including Captain, killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

South Korea's Lee urges trump to revise nuclear pact for submarine fuel

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir Putinnuclear weapomsXi JinpingRussia Ukraine ConflictBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story