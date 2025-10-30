Musk's lawyer vows continued legal battle to unwind OpenAI restructuring

By Miles J Herszenhorn and Shirin Ghaffary

Elon Musk’s lawyer pledged to continue the billionaire’s legal crusade against OpenAI as he slammed the attorneys general of California and Delaware for not blocking the artificial intelligence startup’s restructuring as a for-profit company.

“The AGs cannot sanitize OpenAI’s unlawful conduct through a hastily arranged deal,” Marc Toberoff, Musk’s lead attorney in the OpenAI litigation, said in a statement on Wednesday.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, announced on Tuesday that it had given a 27 per cent ownership stake to its longtime backer Microsoft Corp. in a transition that will keep the startup’s nonprofit arm in control of its for-profit operations. OpenAI will now become a public benefit corporation, fulfilling Chief Executive Officer’s Sam Altman’s long-held objective.

Musk and Altman, one-time business partners turned bitter foes, have feuded in court over the future of OpenAI since last year. In 2023, Musk co-founded the artificial intelligence company xAI, which has become one of OpenAI’s main rivals. This year, OpenAI rejected Musk’s unsolicited bid to acquire the assets of the nonprofit that controls the company for $97.4 billion. Altman has denounced Musk’s lawsuit challenging the OpenAI restructuring as a weaponisation of the legal system to slow down a competitor. US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has scheduled a trial for late March over Musk’s claims that Altman betrayed OpenAI’s founding principles as a charity.