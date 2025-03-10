Saudi Arabia emerges as mediator for US-Ukraine talks: What to expect

High-level discussions between the United States and Ukraine are set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, signalling renewed diplomatic effort following a tense exchange during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s recent visit to the White House. The talks, set to take place in Jeddah, a strategic Saudi port on the Red Sea, come at a pivotal moment as tensions persist between Kyiv and Washington.

President Zelenskyy confirmed his participation in the talks on Telegram, stating, “I will be travelling to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince. Following this, my team will remain there to engage with our American partners. Ukraine is committed to achieving peace.”

According to a report by the Associated Press, the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia confirmed on Friday that the meeting would take place in Jeddah rather than the capital, Riyadh, though no official reason was given for the choice. Jeddah has previously hosted major diplomatic engagements and is home to key royal residences. “The kingdom has continued these efforts over the past three years by hosting many meetings on this matter,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry stated, reaffirming its commitment to brokering peace in the Ukraine conflict.

Marco Rubio to lead US delegation

On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation and hold discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Accompanying the Ukrainian president to Saudi Arabia are key officials, including his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskyy, who postponed an earlier trip to Saudi Arabia due to prior engagements in the United Arab Emirates, expressed optimism about the upcoming talks.

“On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps. Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively,” he said in a post on X.

Saudi Arabia’s role as mediator grows

Saudi Arabia’s decision to host the talks highlights its expanding role as a mediator in global conflicts, a position that Qatar has long held since the 1990s. As a neutral intermediary, Qatar has facilitated negotiations between the US and the Taliban, brokered peace agreements for Lebanon, Yemen, Darfur, and Gaza, and hosted political offices for groups like Hamas in Doha.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has worked to position itself as a major player in international mediation. In recent years, the kingdom has helped mediate conflicts in Sudan and Gaza, hosted the Ukrainian President at an Arab League summit, and maintained relations with Russia through the Opec+ oil cartel despite Western sanctions on Moscow.

Trump-Zelenskyy tense meeting in Oval Office

During Zelenskyy’s Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on February 28, a heated exchange unfolded in front of journalists. At one point, Trump reportedly chastised Zelenskyy, saying, “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country.”

The meeting concluded without Ukraine securing an anticipated agreement that would have granted the US access to its rare earth minerals in exchange for continued US military support.

EU leaders concerned over Trump’s Ukraine stance

President Trump’s contrarian stance on the Ukraine war has caused unease among European allies. Since returning to office, he has dramatically altered US wartime policies, such as curbing military aid and limiting intelligence sharing with Ukraine, while engaging directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result, the EU has been making moves to bolster its collective defence strategy, and move away from its reliance on US defence capabilities.

Trump optimistic on Saudi talks

Meanwhile, Trump sounded optimistic about the upcoming talks, telling reporters aboard Air Force One, “I think you’re gonna have eventually – and maybe not in the distant future – some pretty good results coming out of Saudi Arabia this week.”

For Ukraine, securing continued US military support is paramount as the war against Russia drags on. With Tuesday’s discussions set to focus on the proposed minerals deal and broader security cooperation, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for Kyiv’s war effort and the future of Western support.