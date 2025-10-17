Saudi Arabia, US in talks for defence pact ahead of MBS' Washington visit

As West Asia remains embroiled in constant turmoil, nations are seeking new ways to tilt the shifting security balance in their favour. In a significant move, Saudi Arabia is reportedly negotiating a defence pact with the Trump administration that could bind Washington more tightly to the kingdom’s protection.

The deal, similar to a recent US-Qatar agreement, may be sealed during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington next month, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit the White House, where both sides hope to finalise the agreement. According to sources quoted by FT, the arrangement is likely to include deeper military and intelligence cooperation.

Citing a senior Trump administration official, the report said that “there are discussions about signing something when the Crown Prince comes”, although the details are still being worked out.

Saudi-US negotiations follow Qatar’s defence guarantee

The renewed push for a formal pact comes just weeks after President Donald Trump issued an executive order pledging to respond to any attack on Qatar with “all lawful and appropriate measures, including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military”.

The order followed Israeli missile strikes on Doha last month that targeted Hamas’s political leaders — a move that unsettled Gulf states heavily reliant on US protection.