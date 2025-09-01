Home / World News / SC clears way for construction of new passenger jetty at Gateway of India

SC clears way for construction of new passenger jetty at Gateway of India

The project in the sea, approximately measuring 1.5 acres, will be nearly 280 metres from the Gateway of India, located near the Radio Club in south Mumbai

Supreme Court, SC
A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran dismissed the appeal filed by one Laura D Souza against the high court verdict (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
The construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal at the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai would continue as the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against the Bombay High Court verdict allowing the project.

The high court on July 15 had dismissed three petitions challenging the construction of the Rs 229 crore passenger jetty and terminal facility proposed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) near the Gateway of India.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran dismissed the appeal filed by one Laura D Souza against the high court verdict, saying the issue fell under the policy domain of the government.

The project in the sea, approximately measuring 1.5 acres, will be nearly 280 metres from the Gateway of India, located near the Radio Club in south Mumbai.

According to the plea, the project plan involves parking of 150 cars, VIP lounges/waiting areas, amphitheatre and ticket counters/administrative areas along with a huge tennis racquet-shaped jetty on stilts in the sea.

It was alleged that the project would cause inconvenience to locals as the issue of traffic congestion has not been considered.

Gateway of India Supreme Court Mumbai

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

