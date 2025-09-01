Home / World News / Yemen's Houthi rebels launch missile that lands near oil tanker in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch missile that lands near oil tanker in Red Sea

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the launch in a prerecorded message


AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels said Monday they launched a missile at an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, potentially renewing their attacks targeting shipping through the crucial global waterway.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the launch in a prerecorded message aired on al-Masirah, a Houthi-controlled satellite news channel. He alleged the vessel, the Scarlet Ray, had ties to Israel.

The ship's owners could not be immediately reached.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, which monitors Mideast shipping, earlier reported a ship heard a splash and a bang off its side near Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

From November 2023 to December 2024, the Houthis targeted more than 100 ships with missiles and drones over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

In their campaign so far, the Houthis have sank four vessels and killed at least eight mariners.

The Iranian-backed Houthis stopped their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the war. They later became the target of an intense weekslong campaign of airstrikes ordered by US President Donald Trump before he declared a ceasefire had been reached with the rebels. The Houthis sank two vessels in July, killing at least four on board with others believed to be held by the rebels.

The Houthis' new attacks come as a new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war remains in the balance. Meanwhile, the future of talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's battered nuclear programme is in question after Israel launched a 12-day war against the Islamic Republic in which the Americans bomb three Iranian atomic sites.

Israel just launched a series of airstrikes last week, killing the Houthis' prime minister and several Cabinet members. The Houthis' attack on the ship appears to be their response, as well as their raids on the offices of the United Nations' food, health and children's agencies in Yemen's capital Sunday in which at least 11 UN employees detained.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

