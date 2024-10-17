Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Schneider Electric to buy data centre cooling firm Motivair for $850 mn

Schneider Electric to buy data centre cooling firm Motivair for $850 mn

The US is the largest market but demand for data centres is growing elsewhere too

Data centres
Motivair, based in Buffalo in New York state, makes units that pump the coolant at very high pressure close to the chips, cooling servers in an efficient way, said Peter Herweck, Schneider's chief executive
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Schneider Electric will pay about $850 million for a controlling stake in Motivair Corp, a specialist in liquid cooling for high-performance computing, the French firm said on Thursday, beefing up offerings for rapidly-growing data centres.
 
The all-cash deal, expected to close in the coming quarters, will give Schneider a stake of 75 per cent in US-based Motivair, with plans to buy the rest by 2028.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The deal strengthens Schneider's offering of direct-to-chip liquid cooling and high-capacity thermal systems, the company said in a statement.
 
The boom in use of generative-AI and large language models such as Chat-GPT calls for more efficient cooling solutions in data centres, particularly liquid cooling as traditional air cooling cannot disperse the greater heat, the company added.
 
Motivair, based in Buffalo in New York state, makes units that pump the coolant at very high pressure close to the chips, cooling servers in an efficient way, said Peter Herweck, Schneider's chief executive.
 
The data centre and networks market accounted for 21 per cent of Schneider's 2023 orders, or about 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) worth of sales, Herweck added, and is seeing double digit growth this year.
 

More From This Section

Nestle to restructure after it misses nine-month organic sales forecast

McKinsey to cut 500 jobs in China, reducing ties with govt-linked clients

China boosts funds for housing projects to support its embattled sector

US launches strikes on underground weapons storage facilities in Yemen

Microplastic pollution is everywhere even in exhaled breath of dolphins

In the US market, data centre power use is expected to roughly triple between 2023 and 2030, requiring about 47 gigawatts of new generation capacity, Goldman Sachs estimates.
 
The US is the largest market but demand for data centres is growing elsewhere too.
 
Shares in Schneider are up 31 per cent this year, helped by its strong market position.
 
Herweck said Schneider was not actively looking at further deals for its data centre offering.
 
"(Movair) has really comprehensively, for the moment, completed our portfolio," he said, adding that it could still consider opportunities that arose.
 
"We continue to be agile and we have a strong balance sheet," he said.
 
Schneider Electric ended without agreement talks this year for a potential deal with US engineering software maker Bentley Systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian data should remain in Indian data centres, says Akash Ambani

Premium

Data centres in India pivot to strategic artificial intelligence focus

Uttarakhand CM reviews cybersecurity after cyberattack on data center

Data centre emissions witness growth: Is AI or climate change to blame?

PDG plans infusing $1 bn for expansion in India amid AI data center boom

Topics :Data centreThermal PowerCloud computing

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story