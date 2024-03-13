Home / World News / Sebi decides to repeal circulars related to private placement of securities

Sebi decides to repeal circulars related to private placement of securities

Under the Companies Act, 1956, the issuance of securities to 49 people was considered a private placement and the limit was increased to up to 200 under the Companies Act, 2013

Citing that considerable time has elapsed since the repeal of the Companies Act, 1956, Sebi said it has now decided to repeal the circular in this regard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sebi has decided to repeal certain circulars that provided relaxation in cases involving the allotment of securities through a private placement route.

Under the Companies Act, 1956, the issuance of securities to 49 people was considered a private placement and the limit was increased to up to 200 under the Companies Act, 2013.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In respect of cases under the Companies Act, 1956, involving the issuance of securities to more than 49 persons but up to 200 persons in a financial year, Sebi had said that companies may avoid penal action, subject to certain conditions.

ALSO READ: Sebi board may ease IPO norms, approve same-day settlement framework

The conditions were that the entities had to "provide the investors with an option to surrender the securities and receive the refund amount at a price not less than the amount of subscription money paid along with 15 per cent interest p.a. thereon or such higher return as promised to the investors", as per the circular issued on Wednesday.

Citing that considerable time has elapsed since the repeal of the Companies Act, 1956, Sebi said it has now decided to repeal the circular in this regard.

They "shall stand rescinded with effect from 6 months from the date of issue of this circular, without prejudice to the operation of anything done or any action taken under the said circulars," it added.

Also Read

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

IIM-B placements: 602 students, including 22 with disabilities get offers

India Inc fundraising via private placement reaches Rs 8.97 trn in 2023

IIM Indore completes final placements with 150+ recruiters, details inside

Dating apps have hit a wall. Can these online apps turn things around?

BP, ADNOC suspend $2 bn deal to acquire 50% stake in Israel's NewMed

Goldman Sachs to resume commercial property investment in US market

UK PM Sunak forced to defend Conservative Party after 'racist' remarks

US passes bill that would lead to TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIMarketsPrivate placement of debt

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story