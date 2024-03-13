Sebi board may ease IPO norms, approve same-day settlement framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approve easier norms for initial public offerings (IPOs), exclude more foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from additional disclosure norms, approve a same-day settlement framework, and grant certain reliefs to alternative investment funds (AIFs) and mutual funds. The decisions are likely at Sebi’s board meeting scheduled for 15 March.

For public issuances, the market regulator may allow promoters more avenues to maintain the mandatory 20 per cent minimum promoters’ contribution (MPC) post listing and allow flexibility to companies to change issue size after the filing of draft documents, said people aware of the developments.

Sebi may allow the shareholding of private equity and other non-individual shareholders to qualify as MPC without them being classified as ‘promoters’. All listed companies have to maintain at least 20 per cent of the post-offer equity share capital as MPC.

Further, Sebi may even do away with the requirement of a one per cent security deposit for public issues or rights issues.

These easing points are part of an exercise to harmonize norms of listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR) and issue of capital and disclosure requirements (ICDR) Regulations.

For FPIs, relaxation is on the anvil from disclosures on ultimate beneficial ownership, specifically for those with investments in companies with identified promoters—or the ones where the risk of violation of minimum public shareholding does not arise. Additionally, certain university funds (categorised as FPIs) may also be granted exclusion.

Sebi may also allow relaxations on disclosure timelines by FPIs on specific material changes.

Following discussions with FPIs, the market regulator is also confident of offering same-day settlement (T+0) from 28 March. The approval for T+0 is also expected in the board meeting on Friday.

As per sources, ease of doing business recommendations for mutual funds are also on the agenda—including a proposal to exclude equity-oriented passive funds from the 25 per cent investment limit in group companies. The proposals also include allowing fund houses to have a single fund manager for commodity and overseas investments.

On Friday, Sebi may give the green light to certain AIFs to pledge equity investments in the infrastructure sector to facilitate debt raising by such companies.

It may also approve AIFs to continue with unliquidated investments in the scheme beyond the tenure for a certain period or dissolution period instead of launching a new liquidation scheme.

The market regulator may also give nod for the formulation of code of conduct for AIFs to mitigate risk of circumvention of regulations.