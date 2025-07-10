Seven & i profit rises nearly 10%, boosted by overseas convenience stores

Japan's Seven & i Holdings said on Thursday operating profit rose 9.7 per cent in the March to May quarter, beating analysts' estimates, on an improved performance by its overseas convenience stores business.

The 7-Eleven operator is under pressure to improve its finances in the face of a $47 billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profit in the first quarter was 65.1 billion yen ($445.19 million), compared to an estimate of 58 billion yen from six analysts polled by LSEG.

The Japanese retailing giant previously announced a share buyback, is selling off non-core assets and plans to list its North American convenience store business.