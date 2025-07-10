El Salvador recalls ambassador from Mexico, disputes origin of drug flight

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recalled his ambassador to Mexico and demanded the country clarify its security chief's comments that an intercepted plane carrying cocaine had originated in El Salvador.

Bukele labelled the information from Mexico Security Secretary Omar Garca Harfuch as FALSE in a post on X, that went on to detail the plane's alleged flight path. Bukele also pointed out that the three men arrested with the plane were Mexican citizens.

El Salvador does not provide cover for criminals nor does it tolerate drug trafficking, Bukele wrote. We didn't do it before, we will not do it now.