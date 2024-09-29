Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Seven labourers killed in terrorist attack in Balochistan's Panjgur

Seven labourers killed in terrorist attack in Balochistan's Panjgur

As per Dawn's report, the labourers were attacked while sleeping in the same room of the house where they were working

Weapons,Arms,Gun
Arms recovered after an encounter between security forces and Naxalites, in Kanker, April 16, 2024. At least 29 Naxalites were killed by the security forces,according to police. According to the police, armed men stormed the site and opened fire with automatic weapons, indiscriminately targeting the workers. "Seven labourers were killed on the spot and another was injured in the firing," Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Dawn reported (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Seven labourers from Multan were killed late Saturday night in a terrorist attack in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town in Balochistan, Dawn reported on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Sajid, Shafiq, Fayyaz, Iftikhar, Salman, Khalid, and Allah Wasia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per Dawn's report, the labourers were attacked while sleeping in the same room of the house where they were working.

According to the police, armed men stormed the site and opened fire with automatic weapons, indiscriminately targeting the workers. "Seven labourers were killed on the spot and another was injured in the firing," Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Dawn reported.

wPolice and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the district hospital for immediate care, reported Dan.

"All the labourers who lost their lives in the firing belong to the Shujabad area of Multan and Abu Bakr brought them to Panjgur for the construction of his house," Panjgur SSP Fazil Shah Bokhari confirmed.

More From This Section

As CERN turns 70, it searches for ways to finance the next big thing

Nepal: Death toll in floods, landslides reaches 112, 68 still missing

64 dead, millions without power after Helene's march across Southeast US

UNGA: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov backs UNSC bid by India, Brazil

Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran, says no place beyond Israel's reach

"It is a terrorist attack," he added, noting that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

All of the deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the injured worker, who also sustained bullet wounds, was admitted to the hospital for treatment, Dawn reported.

The bodies are currently kept at the district hospital in Panjgur. Some sources indicated that nine labourers were present at the construction site, but one had been absent at the time of the attack and remained unharmed.

The attack drew immediate condemnation from President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister has sought a report from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and reiterated the government's commitment to fighting terrorism.

"The government remains resolute in taking all possible measures to root out terrorism from the motherland," PM Sharif stated.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How militants used PUBG game features to attack Pakistani police station

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Baramulla

India's 'uninterrupted dialogue' with Pakistan is over, says Jaishankar

Security forces busts major underground terrorist hideout in J&K's Rajouri

ULFA(I) claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam, triggers statewide alert

Topics :terrorist attacksBalochistanPakistan

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story